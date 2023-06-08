Home Training courses Legal Finance
Designed and delivered by experienced legal practitioners, Euromoney's legal training is comprehensive, highly practical, and immersive.

Euromoney offers a wide range of legal courses focused on equipping in-house legal counsel and legal advisors with practical skills and a detailed understanding of a variety of financial instruments so that they can support deals, assist in product development and scrutinise the bank’s risk management and compliance with confidence.

Over four decades we have worked with almost all the world’s top corporate and investment banks, challenging ourselves to continuously evolve and create learning approaches that shape what comes next for financial education.


4.6 out of 5
How our clients have rated us based on 2,000+ Coursecheck reviews
76
Countries across the world we've delivered learning in recently
9 out of 10
Of the world’s top ten banks have developed their people with us
117
Active faculty members, all with decades of experience

“Without being prompted, I will always recommend this course to any lawyer interested in the law and practice of Private Equity.”

Past Attendee, Corporate Finance Law School

“I found this course extremely engaging and interesting and I have gained invaluable knowledge which I will be able to use going forward in my career.”

Past Attendee, Loan Documentation
