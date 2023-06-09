Home Training courses Banking & Finance Credit & Corporate Banking
Our corporate credit analysis courses provide a structured learning path through the credit life cycle.

Whether new to credit or an advanced practitioner, a risk professional or an investment manager, Euromoney offers up-to-date, practical credit training run by expert instructors. Our credit and corporate banking courses cover everything from rating analysis and capital structure analysis, to loan structuring to debt restructuring and loan recovery, including advanced credit portfolio modelling.
Credit & Corporate Banking Training Courses

Attend our industry-leading credit and corporate banking courses taking place in key financial hubs across the world. Our courses are attended by the world’s top corporate and investment banks. Discover upcoming courses in the list below and click on the course title to find out more.


Popular Courses
Meet the Faculty

Find out more about about our audit and accounting instructors.

Safdar Alam CV Picture.png
I try to deliver the benefit I have gained from my experience working in the sector through practical application, rather than theory. I want the delegates to understand exactly why everything is done in a certain way, rather than just tell them how it is done.

Safdar Alam, Course Instructor, Audit, Credit & Corporate Banking; Islamic Finance

Specialties: strategic planning, effective budgeting, CFO leadership
Maurice Ewing.png
As an experienced executive, Chief Risk Officer (CRO), board member and consultant, I strive to deliver practical learning experiences that are rooted in the reality of the industry.
Maurice Ewing, Course Instructor, Audit, Credit & Corporate Banking; Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

Specialisms: credit, cash flow analysis, valuation, corporate finance & modelling

Sarah Martin.png
Banks and other financial institutions can lose billions of dollars annually due to their failure to analyse and anticipate risks correctly. That's where my training course comes in.

Sarah Martin, Course Instructor, Credit & Corporate Banking; Corporate Finance

Specialism: operational, credit and market risk management
Male Instructor Icon Image.png
The training programmes I deliver are highly interactive, encouraging participation through group discussion and teamwork.

Adrian Grant, Course Instructor, Credit & Corporate Banking

Specialism: corporate banking & financial analysis

