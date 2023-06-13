Home Training courses Management & Professional Development Management & Leadership Development
Management & Leadership Development

Engaging, participative leadership courses based on real-life case studies.

Designed for leaders in the finance industry, our management and leadership courses are led by instructors with commercial leadership experience and who have taught on world-class business school programmes.
Management & Leadership Development Training Courses

Attend our industry-leading Leadership Management and Development courses taking place in key financial hubs across the world. Our courses are attended by the world’s top corporate and investment banks. Discover upcoming courses in the list below and click on the course title to find out more.


Popular Courses
Public Course Testimonials

There is no-one better to tell you how good our public courses are than those who have attended them. From optimising your organisation's working capital to increasing the rigour of your internal audit practices, our courses will help you thrive in this ever-changing sector.

Le formateur a pris le temps pour répondre au question individuelles et intégrer les aspects spécifiques de nos pays d'origine, entreprise et l'organisation interne de nos sociétés.
Past Attendee Globeleq Cameroun
Globeleq cameroon management services logo 3_1.png

Mastering Financial Negotiations

Great course and well worth the money for the experience and network that is built.
Past Attendee Kuwait Petroleum International
Q8 logo 3_1.png

High Performance Leadership Programme

Easy and not demanding, pleasant experience.
Past Attendee MFI Alter Modus DOO Podgorica
Alter Modus logo 3_1.png

London School of Management & Leadership

Good pace and combination of topics.
Past Attendee European Central Bank
European Central Bank logo 3_1.png

London School of Management & Leadership
Bespoke, Inhouse Programmes

Take a look at some of the tailored learning programmes we have delivered for our clients and the feedback we have received. Get in touch to discover what we can do for your business.

All of the sessions were valuable, especially conflict management.
Past Attendee Alinma Bank
Alinma Bank logo 3_1.png

Executive Leadership and Management

Informative and engaging. Highly applicable to my role.
Past Attendee Central Bank of Ireland
central-bank-of-ireland-logo-3-1

Interviewing for Effective Supervisory Outcomes

Very interest and enjoyable, with lots of practical examples.
Past Attendee ANZ
ANZ Bank logo 3_1.png

Managing your People in a Global Context

Thought provoking content with some great tips.
Past Attendee Fidelity
Fidelity logo 3_1.png

Influencing and Value Creation Skills

Very helpful - I will be able to use the new skills starting today.
Past Attendee Alvarez & Marsal
Alvarez & Marsal logo 3_1.png

Managing Effectively

Comprehensive, insightful and impactful.
Past Attendee Jupiter Asset Management
Jupiter logo 3_1.png

Influence and Wellbeing

One, if not the most useful training I’ve ever had, business wise with a ‘real life’ explanation. I loved it.
Past Attendee Santander
Santander logo 3_1.png

Negotiation Skills in the Financial Sector

Interesting and practical insights including new ways to approach problems we are looking to solve.
Past Attendee Mizuho Bank
mizuho-logo-3-1.png

Developing Creative Thinking
Meet the Faculty

Find out more about about our audit and accounting instructors.

chris-batt-cv-picture.png
I work with a broad range of banks and financial institutions, helping them achieve their goals in an effective and sustainable way. I have been more than successful in implementing all of that invaluable experience in my courses.

Chris Batt, Course Instructor, Leadership & Management Development; SME & Retail Banking


SME, private banking
arun-singh-cv-picture.png
As a former partner and Head of International Commercial Law at KPMG Legal, I specialise in international investment, joint ventures, M&A, energy, outsourcing and corporate governance.
Arun Singh, Course Instructor, Leadership & Management Development; SME & Retail Banking


Specialism: international law


Dennis Driscoll CV Picture.png
I've delivered training programmes on CSR/corporate governance to more than 500 companies in Europe and in emerging markets, bringing in my extensive experience in international law.

Dennis Driscoll, Course Instructor, Leadership & Management Development; SME & Retail Banking

Specialism: CSR, corporate governance

