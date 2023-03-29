Course evaluation

Your feedback is vital to our success. Each evaluation form is used to improve and update our future learning programmes, ensuring we give you the best possible experience each time you learn with us.

Our course evaluations are collected online using Coursecheck. With your permission, your general comments and overall rating will be visible on Coursecheck.com, but all other feedback will only be visible to us. Coursecheck is fully GDPR compliant and treats all personal information in accordance with their privacy policy and will never share with third parties, other than Euromoney Learning.

