Stay up-to-date with global financial reporting and accounting standards with strategic and operational level accounting courses led by respected industry experts.

Euromoney’s finance and accounting courses are designed to enhance and update your knowledge and skills in financial modelling, strategic budget analysis, and the role of audit committees, whilst ensuring you are up-to-date with the latest global financial reporting and accounting standards.
Audit, Accounting & Finance Training Courses

Attend our industry-leading audit, accounting and finance courses taking place in key financial hubs across the world. Our courses are attended by the world’s top financial auditors, accounting and financial specialists globally. Discover upcoming courses in the list below and click on the course title to find out more.


Popular Courses
Meet the Faculty

Find out more about about our audit and accounting instructors.

Serge-Vidal-Picture.jpg
I have built my expertise at companies such as Barclays, CIB, Citigroup & Deloitte

Serge Vidal, Course Instructor, Audit, Accounting & Finance


Specialisms: accounting, valuation, financial modelling, risk management
Andre-Lanser-Picture.jpg
I have more than 10 years' experience delivering training courses for the world’s top banks
Andre Lanser, Course Instructor, Audit, Accounting & Finance

Specialisms: credit, cash flow analysis, valuation, corporate finance & modelling

David-Alexander-Picture.jpg
I am a respected Head of Internal Audit with over thirty years’ experience in internal audit and risk
David Alexander, Course Instructor, Chief Internal Auditor Programme

Specialism: internal audit
Raj-Gandhi-Picture.jpg
I have 25 years’ experience in the financial services, energy and retail sector
Raj Gandhi, Course Instructor, Audit, Accounting & Finance

Specialties: strategic planning, effective budgeting, CFO leadership

Male Instructor Icon Image.png
I have 40 years' experience and been Head of International Operations at several tier one firms
Richard Foster, Course Instructor, Achieving Back Office Excellence

Specialism: back office management
