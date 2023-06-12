Bespoke Blended Learning
Our high-impact blended learning programmes are tailored to the exact needs of your organisation and provide your people with easily accessible expertise at the point of need.
We work in partnership with the world’s top corporate and investment banks to co-create blended learning programmes that fill the skills gaps preventing organisations from achieving their strategic goals. Our innovative on-demand learning platform allows us to easily embed high-quality, interactive video learning resources into any blended learning solution, giving your people access to the knowledge they need, when they need it.
Whether you are looking to build a solution that includes preparation resources, content to support instructor-led learning, or access to on-demand knowledge acquisition, we can help. Book a consultation to understand more about how Euromoney Learning On-Demand could be the perfect accompaniment to your blended learning solution.
Our objective is to ensure the time your people invest in learning is well spent. We follow this 6-step process to understand your business strategy and deliver innovative blended learning to help your people achieve it.
Step 1: Consult
The partnership begins with a series of conversations with your key stakeholders to ensure we understand your organisation’s strategy, learning culture, requirements and desired learning outcomes.
Step 2: Propose
Armed with rich insights into your organisation, our faculty propose high-level solutions that align with your goals, processes and systems. This includes recommending on-demand content, subject matter experts, learning activities, formats and the best approach to deliver results.
Step 3: Refine
We listen to your feedback on our initial proposal, collaborate with you to refine the solution, and map the right on-demand content to meet your learning objectives.
Step 4: Design and Develop
Once agreed, our team gets to work on creating a high impact learning environment. We’ll advise on the best way to incorporate on-demand content into a broad range of formats, enabling your people to deepen their understanding of specific topics before, during, or on conclusion of the programme.
Step 5: Deliver
We deliver the programme in the right formats for you, whether virtual, hybrid or face-to-face. We can also connect to your LMS or LXP to sync learning data seamlessly.
Step 6: Assess and Evaluate
To give you a clear sense of the return on your expectations we provide access to real-time progress and engagement metrics if the solution is hosted on our platform.
Our blended learning programmes combine world-class on-demand content, instructor-led training and social learning to create a lasting impact. Our on-demand content plays a crucial role in helping your people to build the foundations of financial knowledge, review or refresh existing knowledge, or supplement other learning methodologies.
Here are some examples of techniques that may also be included in your bespoke programme:
- Audio and visual learning resources
- Live, online or hybrid Instructor-led sessions
- Facilitated workshops
- Work-based challenges
- Pre- or post-course reading
- Assessments and tests to consolidate learning
- Coaching and mentoring
"From the outset, during the detailed needs analysis and build, to the delivery of the Academy, from both a content and logistical perspective, Euromoney Learning listened carefully, planned well and made the process very easy for us."
Nathalie Aresi, HR Director, CMB Monaco
Euromoney Learning helps clients from all over the world achieve their goals and objectives. Take a look at how we co-created a bespoke blended learning solution to bring CMB Monaco's strategic vision to reality.
Private Banker Academy
Inspiring confidence in relationship management
Industry-leading CMB Monaco demonstrates their commitment to excellent client service and innovation. Their Private Banking Academy delivered blended online and classroom learning designed to improve their wealth managers’ technical and relationship management skills.