Private Banking & Wealth Management Courses

Enhance your ability to analyse and monitor investment performance, minimise costs, and plan for retirement and philanthropy with our private banking & wealth management training courses.

Successful private banking requires a strong grounding in wealth planning, fund management, tax and legal matters. Our private banking & wealth management courses provide private bankers with a sound knowledge of Family Office functions and the key skills relating to the management of insurances, tax and accounting services, retirement planning, philanthropy, and trust funds.
Attend our industry-leading private banking & wealth management courses taking place in key financial hubs across the world. Our courses are attended by the world’s top investment and corporate banks. Take a look at some of our popular private banking & wealth management courses and click on the course title to find out more.


Popular Courses
Public Course Testimonials

There is no-one better to tell you how good our public courses are than those who attended them. From selling new private banking services to High Net Worth Individual clients to managing family offices, our courses will help you build long-standing customer relationships and thrive in this sector.

The trainer and the guest speaker were both approachable and engaging.
Past Attendee Al Rajhi Holdings
An Introduction to Upstream Petroleum Economics & Risk Analysis

Very informative and timely, well organised and great presentations by the trainer.
Past Attendee Fidelity Bank
London School of Private Banking

Very insightful and easy to understand. Francois delivered with simplicity and accuracy.
Past Attendee Tanami Financial Advisory Company
Managing Family Offices

One of the best training courses I have attended.
Past Attendee Arab African International Bank
London School of Private Banking
Bespoke, Inhouse Programmes

Take a look at some of the tailored learning programmes we have delivered for our clients and the feedback we have received. Get in touch to discover what we can do for your business.

Francois kept the session lively and ensured participation from everyone in the room.
Past Attendee Bank Muscat
Wealth Management Strategies

Very informative, quality course. Rob was clear, knowledgeable, and entertaining.
Past Attendee Europe Arab Bank
Business Origination and Client Services in Private Banking

The course was tailored to our new strategy for Private Banking and met all expectations.
Past Attendee Credit Agricole
Entrepreneurial Wealth Management & Private Investment Banking

Very inspiring. I learned a lot.
Past Attendee Societe Generale
SMART Client Conversations: The Art and Science of Understanding our Client Needs
Meet the Faculty

Find out more about our Private Banking instructor.

I draw on my 25 years of experience in the banking industry to deliver courses that are interactive, fun, and focused on helping the participants achieve their goals.
Francois Aubert, Course Instructor, Private Banking

Specialism: banking & finance, investment, wealth management
