Legal Documentation in Trade Finance

In order to transact successfully, you need to be able to originate and manage transactions from the initial call through to successful repayment. Legal documentation is required to define the relationship between the client and the financier at each stage of the transaction. The main forms are: the Trade Finance Facility Agreement (TFF), the Security Agreement and the Facility Agreement. This video explains the purpose of each agreement and the additional documentation required to satisfy each agreement.

