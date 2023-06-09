Home Training courses Banking & Finance Treasury & ALM
Treasury & ALM

Learn from respected industry experts with substantial experience in treasury and asset liability management.

Our ALM and treasury courses unpack the complexities of capital management, liquidity management and interest rate risk. Based on best practice, our courses will provide you with comprehensive strategies to analyse liquidity risk, assess stable funding availability, and determine capital adequacy.
Treasury & ALM Training Courses

Attend our industry-leading Treasury and ALM courses taking place in key financial hubs across the world. Our courses are attended by the world’s top investment and corporate banks. Discover upcoming courses in the list below and click on the course title to find out more.


Popular Courses
Public Course Testimonials

The course was full of insights and practical takeaways.
Past Attendee Raiffeisen Bank
Selling Treasury & Corporate Banking Products

Interesting and very thought provoking!
Past Attendee Emirates NBD
Asset & Liability Management

The course was intensive and very educative.
Past Attendee Finance, Aiteo Eastern E&P Company
Treasury Products Workshop

The course is insightful and extremely valuable, providing all options available to treasury manager for effective and efficient Treasury Management.
Past Attendee Asset & Resource Management Company
An Introduction to Upstream Petroleum Economics & Risk Analysis

I had a wonderful time with Euromoney Learning's program, the instructor was amazing and very intellectual on the subject and the materials was well presented and explained to the utmost.
Past Attendee Ahli United Bank
Treasury Management Academy
Bespoke, Inhouse Programmes

Very insightful and practical – currently conducting an audit on LCR [and] got the inspiration for questioning & controls.
Past Attendee ING Bank
Funds Transfer Pricing

The trainer was dynamic, enthusiastic, and skillfully adapted the content to the overall level of the audience.
Past Attendee Banque Saudi Fransi
Treasury Products - Advanced

A very good course that was completely customised to our needs.
Past Attendee APICORP
Asset & Liability Management
Meet the Faculty

I'm passionate about developing and getting the best out of people, teams and businesses. My style is often described as energetic and practical, rooted in the belief that the only way we can truly succeed is by constantly learning and applying new knowledge.

Gareth Vance, Course Instructor,, Treasury & ALM

Specialism: Asset & Liability Management, Basel III
I have developed my extensive banking experience working as a consultant at McKinsey and KPMG, where trading, risk management, auditing and compliance were all high priority issues.

Thierry Fuller, Course Instructor,, Treasury & ALM

Specialism: operational, credit and market risk management
