Hong Kong
LATEST ARTICLES
Opinion
Asia relocation: In the Vanguard
August 28, 2020
Opinion
Behind the scenes of the Ant Group IPO sponsor list
August 28, 2020
Opinion
Capital markets: Is Hong Kong’s future really so bleak?
July 03, 2020
Banking
Hong Kong: BEA and Elliott show solidarity but doubts linger over bank's future
Elliot Wilson
,
March 10, 2020
Banking
Asian banks, buffeted by coronavirus, ramp up continuity plans
Elliot Wilson
,
February 11, 2020
Wealth
Wealth management: Universal benefits
Elliot Wilson
,
February 06, 2020
Opinion
History lessons from 2003 for pathogen-hit Asian markets
Elliot Wilson
,
January 29, 2020
Opinion
Harper tees up the pros and comms
January 21, 2020
Opinion
Asia fintech panel: Baring the Soul
January 17, 2020
Banking
HKMA learns social media lessons in crisis control
Elliot Wilson
,
January 15, 2020
Capital Markets
Alibaba secondary listing a rare good-news story for Hong Kong
Chris Wright
,
November 26, 2019
Capital Markets
Lowy warns on India ‘financing catastrophe’
Chris Wright
,
November 11, 2019
Opinion
The impact of Hong Kong unrest on finance: not fear but inconvenience
October 25, 2019
Opinion
Why Hong Kong’s bid for the LSE must struggle
Chris Wright
,
September 16, 2019
Opinion
HSBC: The world’s interim bank
Mark Baker
,
August 06, 2019
Fintech
BitMEX: A bitcoin journey from bags of cash to the Cheung Kong Center
Chris Wright
,
July 01, 2019
Opinion
Hong Kong ex-JPMorgan princeling case gets personal
May 20, 2019
Banking
Weijian Shan: Shaped by the past
Chris Wright
,
May 09, 2019
Banking
Peter Wong: A steady hand in a crisis
Clive Horwood
,
May 09, 2019
Banking
Alan Smith: Pioneering Hong Kong’s markets
May 09, 2019
Banking
Laura Cha: Building foundations from Hong Kong to China
May 09, 2019
Opinion
CLSA and ACGA: Some uncomfortable thoughts on dual-class shares in Asia
Chris Wright
,
December 05, 2018
Banking
Tycoon successions challenge Hong Kong’s investment banks
Elliot Wilson
,
December 03, 2018
Capital Markets
Asia: The strange case of CLSA
Chris Wright
,
November 02, 2018
Capital Markets
Inside the securities houses that power Hong Kong
Chris Wright
,
November 01, 2018
Fintech
Bitmain listing lifts lid on crypto finances
Chris Wright
,
October 03, 2018
Awards
Best Securities Houses in Southeast Asia 2018: Hong Kong
September 18, 2018
Capital Markets
Xiaomi landmark falls short
Chris Wright
,
July 02, 2018
Opinion
Xiaomi vindicates HK dual class decision – but at a cost
May 23, 2018
Banking
SC Lowy makes bet on Italy’s banking system
Matthew Thomas
,
May 01, 2018
