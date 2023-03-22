Credit Suisse panel asks where all the risk has gone

Participants attend the Asian Investment Conference held by Credit Suisse in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Participants attend the Asian Investment Conference held by Credit Suisse in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

There’s something bold about Credit Suisse pressing on with its Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong, just two days after the bank learned it was to be acquired by UBS.

For three days, delegates are being treated to expert views on a range of global and regional themes in which Credit Suisse will not be participating as an independent organization.

Among the panels on the great issues of the day – from renewables to Ukraine, monetary policy to ChatGPT – one presentation stood out as particularly ironic given the events of the weekend. It was helmed by Andrew Jackson, head of fixed income at Credit Suisse Asset Management.

Its title: Where has all the risk gone?

Where indeed.