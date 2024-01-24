Same-day settlement: to infinity and beyond
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
CAPITAL MARKETS

Same-day settlement: to infinity and beyond

Mark Baker
January 24, 2024

While the world’s biggest markets are still preparing for T+1 settlement, talk is growing of the next step – but going any faster would mean a total reworking of how markets function.

dollar T alphabet-iStock.png
Illustration: iStock

Related reading

  • CAPITAL MARKETS
    Tplus1-illo-960.jpg
    More haste, less speed? The rush to T+1 could cause disruption for years to come
    It is not hard to find short-term worries over global markets’ state of readiness for the US’s transition to one-day settlement in late May. But even if the UK, Europe and those Asian markets still using two-day settlement can adapt to the shift in the longer term, they will also face intense pressure to lessen their dislocation from the US cycle by copying its move. Many also fear the ultimate end-game of same-day or even instant settlement.
    Mark Baker, January 24, 2024

The elephant in the room is whether the move to a shorter settlement cycle by the world’s most important market will stop at T+1, or whether it is inevitable that pressure will build to go shorter still.

Shorter


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Asia PacificChinaHong KongUnited StatesCapital MarketsRegulationTreasury
Mark Baker headshot2.jpg
Mark Baker
Deputy editor
Mark Baker is deputy editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
Gift this article