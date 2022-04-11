The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
WEALTH

HSBC private banking enters the metaverse

Elliot Wilson
April 11, 2022
Share

The UK bank’s new fund aims to deliver metaverse-themed investment opportunities to wealthy clients in Hong Kong and Singapore.

metaverse-digital-icons-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

HSBC’s Metaverse Discretionary Strategy is the first of its kind, but it won’t be the last.

Launched on April 6, it is a fund designed to deliver metaverse-themed investment opportunities to the bank’s wealthy Asian clients.

The idea is the brainchild of Lina Lim, HSBC’s Asia-Pacific head of discretionary and funds, investments and wealth solutions.

Lim set out to create a new product offering that would give HSBC a lead in this space and to grab the attention of rich investors across the region.

“We saw a huge gap in terms of the product offering,” she tells Euromoney. “It’s not rocket science.”

[The] next iteration of internet is a long-term structural theme that should have a place in every portfolio
Lina Lim, HSBC
Lina-Lim-HSBC-2022-591.jpg

Most tech investors, she noted, tended to limit themselves to buying shares in the usual suspects – global giants such as Amazon and Alphabet. “We are not looking only at that – we are also looking at secondary companies across the world, who are also benefiting from and part of the ecosystem.”

Lim


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

WEALTH HSBCAsia PacificHong KongSingaporeFintechWealthBlockchainUnited Kingdom
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree