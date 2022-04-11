HSBC private banking enters the metaverse

Photo: iStock Photo: iStock

HSBC’s Metaverse Discretionary Strategy is the first of its kind, but it won’t be the last.

Launched on April 6, it is a fund designed to deliver metaverse-themed investment opportunities to the bank’s wealthy Asian clients.

The idea is the brainchild of Lina Lim, HSBC’s Asia-Pacific head of discretionary and funds, investments and wealth solutions.

Lim set out to create a new product offering that would give HSBC a lead in this space and to grab the attention of rich investors across the region.

“We saw a huge gap in terms of the product offering,” she tells Euromoney. “It’s not rocket science.”

[The] next iteration of internet is a long-term structural theme that should have a place in every portfolio Lina Lim, HSBC

Most tech investors, she noted, tended to limit themselves to buying shares in the usual suspects – global giants such as Amazon and Alphabet. “We are not looking only at that – we are also looking at secondary companies across the world, who are also benefiting from and part of the ecosystem.”

Lim