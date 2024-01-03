Chinese investment banks change tack in Hong Kong
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
BANKING

Chinese investment banks change tack in Hong Kong

Larissa Ku
January 03, 2024

Hong Kong-based Chinese investment banks, plagued by the market’s liquidity issues, are looking to China's economic pivot and the renminbi's rise as a fundraising currency to restore their fortunes.

GettyImages-1258895128---960.jpg
Photo: Getty

In February 2021, 1.4 million people in Hong Kong registered for Kuaishou’s initial public offering. The short video platform, a heavyweight rival to TikTok in China's smaller cities, saw its offering oversubscribed by 1,200 times, with potential buyers committing a record HK$1.28 trillion ($164 billion).

Jump to:

  • Reversing fortunes

    • The $5.4 billion-equivalent offering marked the world's largest IPO since Uber Technologies' 2019 deal, which netted $8.1 billion. On its trading commencement, Kuaishou's shares nearly tripled their IPO price, catapulting the company’s valuation to over HK$1 trillion.

    This frenzy came a mere two months after the abrupt cancellation of Ant Financial's Hong Kong IPO, an event many interpreted as the first strike of a tech clampdown. Yet Hong Kong's market stood its ground.

    To unlock this article

    Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

    Topics

    BankingCapital MarketsAsiaChinaHong KongFeatures
    larissa ku 960.jpg
    Larissa Ku
    Senior reporter for Asia
    Larissa Ku is a senior reporter for Asia. She joined Euromoney in 2023. Based in Hong Kong, she has spent more than a decade covering private equity, banking, treasury and fintech across various brands, including Asian Venture Capital Journal – where she won State Street Institutional Press Awards Asia Pacific 2023’s technology journalist of the year – Corporate Treasurer and DigFin.
    Gift this article

    As a premium subscriber, you can gift this article for free

    You have 10 article gifts to share each month