Wealth

Could tight pandemic restrictions prompt a high net-worth exodus in Asia?

By Chris Wright
October 27, 2021
A new study shows a high level of restlessness among high net-worth clients: they are tired of being immobile and are considering moving their families

Asian high net-worth clients are considering relocating their entire families in a pandemic-linked move that will alarm private banks in the region.

The finding comes from an annual study of 620 high net-worth individuals in Asia by Lombard Odier. Although few investors have relocated since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, many are considering it: 41% of Singapore-based respondents, 34% of Thailand’s, 32% of those in the Philippines and 29% in Hong Kong.

“The main question this raises is the following: as a bank, how will you retain a client if he or she relocates to another country, market or jurisdiction?” asks the accompanying report, 'The certainty deficit'. “Will you be able to retain this client? What if a third of a bank’s client base relocated? This would imply a significant impact on business.

The idea of relocation is part of a broader trend for high net-worth families to consider bigger things beyond immediate investment horizons during the pandemic.

Across eight surveyed markets in Asia, 60% of respondents said the crisis had led to them rethinking some family-related matters, such as succession and location.

Vincent Magnenat 2020_1 960.jpg
Vincent Magnenat, Lombard Odier

“What’s coming out of this study is that it is a time to reflect,” says Vincent Magnenat, limited partner and chief executive officer for Asia at Lombard Odier.


Tags

Wealth WealthAsiaSingaporeHong KongLombard Odier
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
