HashKey: How banks in Asia rewired their playbook for the digital asset era

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Fintech

HashKey: How banks in Asia rewired their playbook for the digital asset era

Larissa Ku
March 05, 2025

HashKey’s rise from scrappy startup to a leading digital asset platform underscores a critical shift: banks are no longer bystanders. Through partnerships with Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank and others, the exchange is pioneering a blueprint for bridging traditional finance with the blockchain era – redefining risk, innovation and trust in the process.

HashKey-Group-logo-Getty-960.jpg
Photo: Getty

The financial sector’s approach to digital assets has undergone a seismic shift, particularly in the wake of Bitcoin’s meteoric rise from US$60,000 to US$100,000 during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

This wave of enthusiasm has rippled across Asia. Following the US approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January 2024, Hong Kong quickly established itself as an early adopter in Asia. Chinese asset managers, inspired by BlackRock’s success and supported by Hong Kong’s accommodative regulations, have launched their own Bitcoin ETFs in the territory.

The trend extends beyond financial institutions, as public companies increasingly adopt Bitcoin treasury strategies to boost market valuation, while private banking clients embrace Bitcoin as a legitimate alternative asset.

A pioneering platform

HashKey Group’s evolution from a 2018 startup to Hong Kong’s leading digital asset platform reflects the broader institutional maturation of cryptocurrency markets. The group has established a comprehensive suite of regulated services, spanning virtual asset exchange, asset management, brokerage and custody solutions, with operations extending to Singapore, Japan and Bermuda.

We want to work with banks that offer more than just corporate banking services
Haiyang Ru, HashKey Group
Haiyang-Ru-Hashkey-960.jpg

The launch of HashKey’s licensed digital asset exchange in August 2023 marked a crucial milestone, enabling retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum in HK dollar and US dollar.


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Asia PacificHong KongFintechBlockchainCryptocurrenciesBitcoinCapital MarketsDeutsche BankStandard CharteredDBS
larissa ku 960.jpg
Larissa Ku
Senior reporter for Asia
Contact
Larissa Ku is a senior reporter for Asia. She joined Euromoney in 2023. Based in Hong Kong, she has spent more than a decade covering private equity, banking, treasury and fintech across various brands, including Asian Venture Capital Journal – where she won State Street Institutional Press Awards Asia Pacific 2023’s technology journalist of the year – Corporate Treasurer and DigFin.
Gift this article