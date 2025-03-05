HashKey: How banks in Asia rewired their playbook for the digital asset era

Photo: Getty

The financial sector’s approach to digital assets has undergone a seismic shift, particularly in the wake of Bitcoin’s meteoric rise from US$60,000 to US$100,000 during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

This wave of enthusiasm has rippled across Asia. Following the US approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January 2024, Hong Kong quickly established itself as an early adopter in Asia. Chinese asset managers, inspired by BlackRock’s success and supported by Hong Kong’s accommodative regulations, have launched their own Bitcoin ETFs in the territory.

The trend extends beyond financial institutions, as public companies increasingly adopt Bitcoin treasury strategies to boost market valuation, while private banking clients embrace Bitcoin as a legitimate alternative asset.

A pioneering platform

HashKey Group’s evolution from a 2018 startup to Hong Kong’s leading digital asset platform reflects the broader institutional maturation of cryptocurrency markets. The group has established a comprehensive suite of regulated services, spanning virtual asset exchange, asset management, brokerage and custody solutions, with operations extending to Singapore, Japan and Bermuda.

We want to work with banks that offer more than just corporate banking services Haiyang Ru, HashKey Group

The launch of HashKey’s licensed digital asset exchange in August 2023 marked a crucial milestone, enabling retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum in HK dollar and US dollar.