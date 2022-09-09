The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


OPINION

China’s Wall Street IPO audit climbdown is a signal of financial fragility

Elliot Wilson
September 09, 2022
China’s decision to let US regulators audit its New York-listed corporates is a shock. It’s a U-turn, a climbdown and a sign, more than anything, of China’s enduring financial frailty.

Elliot Wilson new Asia 1920x943.jpg

To understand what China it is today and how it makes decisions, you must know its recent past.

The ruling Party chafes at how the modern world is constructed. It seethes at how the Qing dynasty was fragmented and disbanded, after years of occupation. And of how after the Second World War, the scarred sovereign was, to invert Dean Acheson’s words, ‘missing’ at the creation, playing little role in the formations of institutions such as the UN and IMF.

Simply put, no one in the People’s Republic, from the noble street-sweeper to Beijing’s elite political caste, likes to be told what to do by an outside force – ever.

Which makes its decision on August 26 to agree to let US regulators audit Chinese companies listed in New York so curious.

This story begins in 2013, when Beijing let the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) – a non-profit that oversees all US-listed corporates – inspect the audit work of four mainland firms, all then under investigation.

Two years later, it did an about-face.

Beijing bridled at having to open the books on big tech firms such as Alibaba and Baidu, with their troves of personal data, to its geopolitical rival.


Elliot Wilson
Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Greater China editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
