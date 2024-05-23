Best international Islamic bank
Best bank/firm
-
Islamic banks have been particularly industrious in their efforts to integrate an environmental, social and governance focus into their core strategy and operations.
-
Mashreq Al Islami continues to demonstrate its digital leadership in Islamic banking through the breadth and quality of the services and products it provides. It is Euromoney’s best Islamic digital bank this year.
-
New York-headquartered Wafra is Euromoney’s best Islamic fund manager this year in recognition of its investment expertise, range of dedicated shariah-compliant strategies and fund performance.
-
InterVest Capital Partners has been named Euromoney’s best Islamic leasing house this year in recognition of its investment and leasing experience, sector diversity in specialty finance and strong financial performance.
-
CIMB Investment Bank is Euromoney’s best Islamic project finance house this year following its work on a range of transactions throughout the year, and for one in particular that stood out for its innovation and national importance.
-
It takes structuring expertise, sophistication and a good read of markets to engineer shariah-compliant structured products that perform, especially amid an uncertain and volatile global macroeconomic and markets backdrop.
-
Despite global sukuk issuance falling to its lowest dollar-denominated value in three years, there were still plenty of debuts, innovations and ground-breaking developments last year, and Standard Chartered Saadiq was front and centre of that, making it Euromoney’s best sukuk house for 2024.
-
Innovation is occurring at a rapid pace in Islamic finance, spurring growth and development in this global market. Investment management firms need to continually evolve their product and service offering to stay ahead of the competition and attract new capital.
Best deals
Best Islamic bank
Best deals
Domestic awards
Best Islamic bank
Best deals
Domestic awards
Bangladash
Best international Islamic bank: Standard Chartered Saadiq
Indonesia
Best domestic Islamic bank: Bank BTN
Best international Islamic bank: CIMB Niaga Syariah
Best Islamic local currency deal: Permodalan Nasional Madani IDR1 trillion Shariah financing
Islamic finance deal of the year: PLN Batam IDR588 billion ljarah Muntahiyah Bit Tamlik (IMBT) financing
Malaysia
Best domestic Islamic bank: Maybank Islamic
Best international Islamic bank: HSBC Amanah
Best sukuk deal: Johor Corporation MYR1.5 billion inaugural guaranteed sukuk
Islamic finance deal of the year: KPJ Healthcare MYR555 million sustainability sukuk
Pakistan
Best domestic Islamic bank: Allied Bank Limited
Best international Islamic bank: Standard Chartered Saadiq
Best Islamic project finance deal: Enertech Holding Company PKR51.5 billion Islamic finance facility
Best sukuk deal: Pakistan Mobile Communications PKR15 billion short-term sukuk
Islamic finance deal of the year: Islamic Republic of Pakistan PKR90 billion sukuk
Singapore
Islamic finance deal of the year: AET Singapore Holdings $100 million sustainability-linked financing
Sri Lanka
Best Islamic bank
Best deals
Domestic awards
Bahrain
Best domestic Islamic bank: Al Salam Bank
Best international Islamic bank: Citi Islamic Investment Bank
Most transformed Islamic bank: Bank ABC Islamic
Egypt
Best domestic Islamic bank: Banque Misr
Best international Islamic bank: ADIB Egypt
Jordan
Jordan's best domestic Islamic bank: Jordan Islamic Bank
Kuwait
Best domestic Islamic bank: Kuwait Finance House
Islamic finance deal of the year: Kuwait Projects Company KWD103 million sukuk
Oman
Best domestic Islamic bank: Bank Muscat
Islamic finance deal of the year: Sanvira $360 million facility
Best Islamic real-estate deal: Yiti Sustainable City $162 million facility
Qatar
Best domestic Islamic bank: Qatar Islamic Bank
Islamic finance deal of the year: QIB $500 million sukuk
Saudi Arabia
Best domestic Islamic bank: Al Rajhi Bank
Best international Islamic bank: HSBC Saudi Arabia
Islamic finance deal of the year: ACWA Power SAR1.8 billion sukuk
Best sukuk deal: Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company SAR3.5 billion dual-tranche guaranteed sukuk
Turkey
Islamic finance deal of the year: Republic of Turkey $2.5 billion sukuk
Best sukuk deal: Ziraat Katilim $500 million inaugural sukuk
Most innovative Islamic deal: DenizBank $284 million dual currency commodity murabaha term loan facility
United Arab Emirates
Best domestic Islamic bank: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
Best international Islamic bank: Standard Chartered Saadiq
Islamic finance deal of the year: DP World $1.5 billion green sukuk