Best international Islamic bank

Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
The world’s best international Islamic bank: HSBC
There are only a few truly global banking institutions that provide a full range of sophisticated shariah-compliant advice, products and services. HSBC leads this select group, making it Euromoney’s best international Islamic bank for 2024.
May 23, 2024


Best bank/firm


Best deals

  1. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Best Islamic local currency deal – global: Republic of South Africa’s R20.4 billion inaugural rand-denominated sukuk
    May 23, 2024
  2. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Best Islamic project finance deal – global: Neom Green Hydrogen Company $6.1 billion non-recourse multi-tranche financing
    May 23, 2024
  3. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Best Islamic real-estate deal – global: Sobha Sukuk Limited’s $300 million sukuk
    May 23, 2024
  4. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Best sukuk deal – global: PIF’s $3.5 billion inaugural sukuk
    May 23, 2024
  5. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Islamic finance deal of the year – global: GreenSaif Pipelines Bidco’s $1.5 billion sukuk
    May 23, 2024
  6. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Most innovative Islamic deal – global: Republic of the Philippines’ $1 billion inaugural sukuk ljara/wakala and murabaha
    May 23, 2024

Best Islamic bank

Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
Africa’s best Islamic bank: Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking
Standard Bank Shari'ah Banking has focused on product innovation during the awards period and has seen impressive growth across its African operations.
May 23, 2024


Best deals

  1. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Best Islamic project finance deal – Africa: Lagos State Government N19.8 billion ljarah lease sukuk
    May 23, 2024
  2. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Islamic finance deal of the year – Africa: Federal Government of Nigeria N150 billion sukuk
    May 23, 2024


Domestic awards

South Africa

Best domestic Islamic bank: Standard Bank Shari'ah Banking

Best Islamic bank

Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
Asia’s best Islamic bank: Maybank Islamic
Maybank Islamic has made good progress across its Malaysia and Indonesia operations and is Asia’s best Islamic bank this year.
May 23, 2024


Best deals

  1. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Best Islamic local currency deal – Asia: Power Holding Limited’s PRe239 billion financing
    May 23, 2024
  2. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Best Islamic project finance deal – Asia: RP Hydro’s (Kelantan) RM975 million green SRI sukuk wakalah
    May 23, 2024
  3. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Best Islamic real-estate deal – Asia: SP Setia’s RM1 billion triple-tranche senior unsecured sukuk wakala
    May 23, 2024
  4. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Best sukuk deal – Asia: Khazanah Nasional’s $750 million sukuk
    May 23, 2024
  5. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Islamic finance deal of the year – Asia: Republic of Indonesia’s $2 billion dual-tranche sukuk
    May 23, 2024
  6. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Most innovative Islamic deal – Asia: MYEG Services’ RM250 million three-year sustainability sukuk wakalah
    May 23, 2024


Domestic awards

Bangladash

Best international Islamic bank: Standard Chartered Saadiq

Indonesia

Best domestic Islamic bank: Bank BTN

Best international Islamic bank: CIMB Niaga Syariah

Best Islamic local currency deal: Permodalan Nasional Madani IDR1 trillion Shariah financing

Islamic finance deal of the year: PLN Batam IDR588 billion ljarah Muntahiyah Bit Tamlik (IMBT) financing

Malaysia

Best domestic Islamic bank: Maybank Islamic

Best international Islamic bank: HSBC Amanah

Best sukuk deal: Johor Corporation MYR1.5 billion inaugural guaranteed sukuk

Islamic finance deal of the year: KPJ Healthcare MYR555 million sustainability sukuk

Pakistan

Best domestic Islamic bank: Allied Bank Limited

Best international Islamic bank: Standard Chartered Saadiq

Best Islamic project finance deal: Enertech Holding Company PKR51.5 billion Islamic finance facility

Best sukuk deal: Pakistan Mobile Communications PKR15 billion short-term sukuk

Islamic finance deal of the year: Islamic Republic of Pakistan PKR90 billion sukuk

Singapore

Islamic finance deal of the year: AET Singapore Holdings $100 million sustainability-linked financing

Sri Lanka

Best domestic Islamic bank: Amana Bank

Best Islamic bank

Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
Middle East’s best Islamic bank: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
Across retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management, the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has demonstrated growth, development and regional leadership in the service it offers clients, making it Euromoney’s best Islamic bank in the Middle East.
May 23, 2024


Best deals

  1. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Best Islamic local currency deal – Middle East: Emirates Islamic Bank’s Dh1 billion sukuk
    May 23, 2024
  2. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Best Islamic real-estate deal – Middle East: Aldar Investment Properties’ $500 million green sukuk
    May 23, 2024
  3. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Best sukuk deal – Middle East: Energy Development Oman’s $1 billion sukuk
    May 23, 2024
  4. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Islamic finance deal of the year – Middle East: Arab Republic of Egypt’s $1.5 billion sukuk
    May 23, 2024
  5. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Most innovative Islamic deal – Middle East: Saudi Awwal Bank’s SR4 billion AT1 sukuk
    May 23, 2024
  6. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Best Islamic project finance deal – Middle East: Neom Construction Villages’ $1.8 billion non-recourse multi-tranche financing
    May 23, 2024


Domestic awards

Bahrain

Best domestic Islamic bank: Al Salam Bank

Best international Islamic bank: Citi Islamic Investment Bank

Most transformed Islamic bank: Bank ABC Islamic

Egypt

Best domestic Islamic bank: Banque Misr

Best international Islamic bank: ADIB Egypt

Jordan

Jordan's best domestic Islamic bank: Jordan Islamic Bank

Kuwait

Best domestic Islamic bank: Kuwait Finance House

Islamic finance deal of the year: Kuwait Projects Company KWD103 million sukuk

Oman

Best domestic Islamic bank: Bank Muscat

Islamic finance deal of the year: Sanvira $360 million facility

Best Islamic real-estate deal: Yiti Sustainable City $162 million facility

Qatar

Best domestic Islamic bank: Qatar Islamic Bank

Islamic finance deal of the year: QIB $500 million sukuk

Saudi Arabia

Best domestic Islamic bank: Al Rajhi Bank

Best international Islamic bank: HSBC Saudi Arabia

Islamic finance deal of the year: ACWA Power SAR1.8 billion sukuk

Best sukuk deal: Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company SAR3.5 billion dual-tranche guaranteed sukuk

Turkey

Islamic finance deal of the year: Republic of Turkey $2.5 billion sukuk

Best sukuk deal: Ziraat Katilim $500 million inaugural sukuk

Most innovative Islamic deal: DenizBank $284 million dual currency commodity murabaha term loan facility

United Arab Emirates

Best domestic Islamic bank: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Best international Islamic bank: Standard Chartered Saadiq

Islamic finance deal of the year: DP World $1.5 billion green sukuk

Most innovative Islamic bank: Emirates Islamic Bank

Best deal

  1. Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards
    Islamic finance deal of the year – North America: Air Lease Corporation’s $600 million corporate sukuk
    May 23, 2024