Driving strategic change

ABK is a leading Kuwaiti bank with over 1000 employees across Kuwait, UAE and Egypt. With a new CEO and leadership team in place, the bank is undergoing a period of significant transformational change focused on digitisation and process-efficiencies.

ABK needed to upskill their corporate and structured finance divisions with the necessary technical and behavioural skills to communicate the market differentiation achieved through these efficiencies. Within these departments, experience amongst relationship managers varied greatly. The Head of Talent Management & Development identified this as an opportunity to not only align the teams with the new strategy but also ensure consistency in approach and to upskill everyone to the same level.

Due to these varied experience levels ABK required a programme spanning basic concepts and advanced techniques, combining both technical credit skills and relationship management skills.