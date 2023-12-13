Developing Confident Relationship Managers Training | Case Study | Euromoney Learning
Developing confident, driven, focused relationship managers
Background to the partnership
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) were looking for a learning partner to develop their relationship managers.

After a period of significant transformational change, resulting in ambitious growth targets, the bank needed to communicate this market differentiation to clients. Our programme gave ABK’s relationship managers the technical finance knowledge and client skills to have these conversations, bringing consistency and excellence to the bank’s corporate and structured finance divisions.

The Requirement

Driving strategic change

ABK is a leading Kuwaiti bank with over 1000 employees across Kuwait, UAE and Egypt. With a new CEO and leadership team in place, the bank is undergoing a period of significant transformational change focused on digitisation and process-efficiencies.

ABK needed to upskill their corporate and structured finance divisions with the necessary technical and behavioural skills to communicate the market differentiation achieved through these efficiencies. Within these departments, experience amongst relationship managers varied greatly. The Head of Talent Management & Development identified this as an opportunity to not only align the teams with the new strategy but also ensure consistency in approach and to upskill everyone to the same level.

Due to these varied experience levels ABK required a programme spanning basic concepts and advanced techniques, combining both technical credit skills and relationship management skills.

We’ve been working with Euromoney for a few years. We know the quality of their programmes. They have great experts and get great feedback from the business.
Abdulla Adnan Behbehani, Senior Manager, Talent Management & Development
The Solution
Trusted partners and quality experts
ABK chose to partner with Euromoney Learning because of our experience, calibre of instructors and the trusted relationship that we have built with the bank in recent years.

Working closely with ABK’s Talent Development team and senior stakeholders, we co-created an online modular Credit Academy designed to facilitate cultural change for both new joiners and experienced employees.
Carefully pitched programme maximises engagement
To ensure high engagement and minimise unnecessary time away from the desk, we placed relationship managers into streams. All participants completed a multi- ple-choice questionnaire, case study-based assessment and psychometrics tools to assess their experience and knowledge levels. This also helped to reassure experi- enced relationship manag ers, who initially showed some resistance, that time spent on the programme would be targeted on areas of personal growth.

We were able to draw on our large, highly experienced faculty to match the right instructors to each stream and ensure a fun and engaging learning experience for all.
Better credit skills and client relationships
Each clearly defined stream combined technical credit modules with relationship management skills development. Every session was designed to assist participants to acquire knowledge to become credit industry specialists, improve their ability to assess financial opportunities and build their confidence to develop long lasting relationships with clients. One-to-one coaching helped participants to address individual gaps and weaknesses in a safe place. As a result, they all felt confident during the final assessment presentations to senior management at the end of the programme.

The 1-2-1 coaching is a critical and most essential part of the training experience…I cannot emphasise enough how important this was.
Yasmine Salamah, Head of Structured Finance Division
Credit Academy: Personalised learning to achieve transformational change
Diagnose & Assign

Multiple choice questionnaires, a written case-study based assessment and psychometric tools were used to assess all participants and determine how many modules they should attend.
1-2-1 Coaching Before each module

Individual support from Euromoney’s experts to address skills and knowledge gaps and identify learning outcomes
ABK case study module icon.png

Module 1: Relationship Management Analysis

Covering:

The role of the RM

  • Developing reputation, managing relationships, account management, selling skills, business writing, presentation skills

Credit skills

  • The firm's business model, lifecycle stages, competitive positioning, financial performance, SWOT analysis
Case Study Assessment
Developing the finance proposition and presenting recommendations to senior management

Module 2: Relationship Management Structuring

Covering:

Consultative selling skills

  • Developing deeper relationships, influencing techniques, pitching, delivering confident presentations

Credit skills

  • The firm's financing needs, advanced forecasting, identifying opportunities, and credit proposal writing
Case Study Assessment
Developing plans to take the relationship with a telecoms business to the strategic level with added-value solutions, including a presentation to senior management to gain buy-in

Module 3: Relationship Management Issues

Covering:

Negotiation skills

  • Preparing for difficult conversations, opening tough conversations, negotiation styles, conversing like a CEO

Credit skills

  • Early warning signals, strategic approach to sector analysis, strategic approach to portfolio development
Case Study Assessment
Developing a strategic analysis of a key segment of the building materials sector, leading to presentation of recommendations of a proposed a sector strategy to senior management

1-2-1 Coaching After each module

Individual support from Euromoney’s experts to share feedback from assessment and consolidate learning outcomes

7-WEEK INTENSIVE PROGRAMME DESIGNED TO


Be interactive and engaging
Based on current insight and real-life case studies, Euromoney Learning’s experts ensured each class was relevant and interactive
Build confidence
Tailored diagnostics, bespoke curated online activities, CMB specific case studies and live roleplays to identify and address skills gaps
Achieve strategic priorities
Improving technical credit skills and developing a consistent relationship management approach helped the bank to build strong foundations for the future
The Outcomes

More confident, more driven, more focused

Senior management were involved in the end-of-programme assessment panels and were impressed by the skills and confidence that the participants had gained, noting that they are more confident, more driven, and more focused. They attribute this to the improved technical and relationship management skills learned at the Academy, as well as to the confidence gained during the one-to-one coaching sessions.

There are plans to continue the partnership with Euromoney Learning with further refresher sessions for the participants.

Improved communication and synergy

Less experienced participants in the Credit Academy gained an excellent grounding in the technical aspects of their roles. The more senior participants benefitted most from the relationship management and behavioural aspects of the programme. There is now a consistent approach between new joiners and management, and communication skills and networking amongst the team have also improved.

Better credit skills and client relationships

Amongst the Academy graduates, I have witnessed increased confidence, better communication during credit committee presentations, better presentation of data via powerpoint presentations, and more awareness of other people’s behaviour to better determine how to speak to them or approach them.
Yasmine Salamah, Head of Structured Finance Division

