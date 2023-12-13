A highly interactive, participative five-day programme mapped to NBK’s leadership competencies and designed to transform participants into stand-out leaders of the future. The programme allowed new managers to explore their management styles in a series of realistic scenarios. It focused on the communication, management and personal development skills required to be a successful manager and leader at NBK, taking into account the international nature of the bank’s workforce and the markets they operate in.

The focus on interaction allowed team managers to experiment with different communication, management and conflict management styles and to develop their own flexible approach to leadership. Engaging and fun, it was a memorable experience, fostered an atmosphere of teamwork and collaboration, and built networks which have lasted outside the classroom for many years to come.

Linked closely to NBK’s Individual Development Plans, each day finished with self-reflection and time to identify areas for improvement or further development. These development plans form an important element of performance and talent management within the bank.

The experienced trainer took into account the participants’ differing managerial experiences, working styles and cultural backgrounds to ensure that everyone had the opportunity to participate and engage fully. Post-course webcasts also helped to embed the key training messages and ensure the benefits of the training were long-lasting.

The programme runs periodically and is in its second year.