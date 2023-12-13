Case Study
Middle Management training for National Bank of Kuwait
Client profile
National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was established in 1952. It is the oldest bank in Kuwait and has a prominent regional and international banking presence. With more than 2,800 employees in Kuwait, a network of international branches and plans for growth, the National Bank of Kuwait’s mission is to maintain its premier position and reputation as a best in class bank.
In order to maintain its premier market position, National Bank of Kuwait has a well-established talent management framework. They identified that a programme to smooth the transition from supervisor into managerial positions would further enhance the bank’s position by:
- Developing inspiring leaders
- Equipping new managers with the leadership skills to build high-performing teams
- Demonstrating an investment in career progression and succession planning
- Retaining staff at all levels
Everyone was extremely happy and the training was very memorable.
Our Solution
A highly interactive, participative five-day programme mapped to NBK’s leadership competencies and designed to transform participants into stand-out leaders of the future. The programme allowed new managers to explore their management styles in a series of realistic scenarios. It focused on the communication, management and personal development skills required to be a successful manager and leader at NBK, taking into account the international nature of the bank’s workforce and the markets they operate in.
The focus on interaction allowed team managers to experiment with different communication, management and conflict management styles and to develop their own flexible approach to leadership. Engaging and fun, it was a memorable experience, fostered an atmosphere of teamwork and collaboration, and built networks which have lasted outside the classroom for many years to come.
Linked closely to NBK’s Individual Development Plans, each day finished with self-reflection and time to identify areas for improvement or further development. These development plans form an important element of performance and talent management within the bank.
The experienced trainer took into account the participants’ differing managerial experiences, working styles and cultural backgrounds to ensure that everyone had the opportunity to participate and engage fully. Post-course webcasts also helped to embed the key training messages and ensure the benefits of the training were long-lasting.
The programme runs periodically and is in its second year.
Very interactive…very engaging and it had a lot of teamwork and group work. The follow up activities made the learning memorable. And there was a fun side to it...getting to know different colleagues outside of the work environment.
NBK is developing a stream of inspiring future leaders, able to deal with the varying demands of a challenging marketplace and well placed to create and sustain high performing teams. They are confident that the addition of the Middle Management programme to their portfolio of talent management programmes is having a positive impact on their recruitment and retention of good staff at all levels in the bank. It is also a crucial element in assisting new managers to understand NBK’s leadership competencies and plays an important role in each individual’s career development plan. Feedback from the training programme showed 94% participant satisfaction and 97% for the trainers.
Course Topics:
- Excellent material for all modules.
- Overall a dynamic and fun course.
- I’ve acquired new knowledge and techniques.
- Comprehensive.
Instructor:
- Good instructor – high energy, great presence, very knowledgeable.
- One of the best instructors from NBK’s training.
- Energetic, ethical and open-minded, excellent time management and a good listener.
- The course was interesting throughout. Time flew by.
- He engaged all participants.
- He was smart and to the point.
- I really enjoyed attending the course.
