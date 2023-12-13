At the start of each workshop, the participants took part in a short interactive quiz, designed to ensure they had learnt and understood the relevant technical knowledge from the online content.

Our instructor presented a variety of technical content to fill in the knowledge gaps highlighted by the quiz. Without this input, the participants would not get full benefit from the practise sessions.

Participants practised applying their knowledge and skills via 4 carefully constructed role plays (2 per workshop) depicting typical client scenarios including:



Exploring the client’s motivations and needs for an ESG solution

Establishing a business purpose and narrative around ESG

Proposing and tailoring a general ESG solution, and handling objections

Conducting an ESG portfolio review and positioning the Bank’s views positively

These practise sessions developed the participants’ skills in:

