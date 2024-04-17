Case Study
Wholesale Banking Programme: building technical capability to deepen client relationships
Building technical capability to deepen client relationships
This case study spotlights one of our clients with offices spanning Asia. Our customised training programme assisted their wholesale banking team in building capabilities across Transaction Banking, Credit Analysis, Structured Corporate Finance, and Treasury Products.
With the aim of expanding overseas and entering a competitive market, the wholesale banking team needed to boost their capabilities in:
- Transaction Banking
- Credit Analysis and Structured Corporate Finance
- Treasury Products
With participants attending from multiple regional offices the solution needed to be:
- Blended with a mix of formal and informal learning
- Fully interactive so learners could understand, apply and analyse content and immediately apply it back at their desks.
Social and Collaborative Learning
Via our LXP, learners had access to online content before, during and after the in-person workshops. This included:
- Learning Content: videos, articles, blogs, facilitator introductions
- Learning Activities: diagnostic MCQs, polls, collaborative flipchart activities, UGC uploads, discussion forums to learn from each other and Euromoney subject matter experts
- Learning Resources: performance support tools and templates, progress and success trackers
In-person workshops
Our subject matter experts used the diagnostic results and platform analytics to tailor their classroom content to the group’s specific needs. Over a 3-month period we delivered 3 classroom sessions, each one lasting between 3 and 7 days.
Final Assessment and Presentation
We monitored learners’ progress via the real-time platform data and adapted our classroom content accordingly. Each participant had the opportunity to showcase what they had learned in two ways:
- MCQ to assess understanding of the knowledge
- Final presentation to apply their knowledge to a real-world client scenario. This was observed by Euromoney experts and client stakeholders
Coaching and Personal Development Planning
Learners were assessed at every stage using the results of the diagnostic and final MCQ, semantic analysis of forum discussions and output from online and in-classroom activities. Each person received a personalised development plan with quantitative and qualitative feedback on their progress.
Learners were offered up to 3 coaching sessions at the end of the programme, dependent on their progress and recommended development actions.
Our client reported success in attaining the targeted business retention. They were delighted that the Wholesale Bankers reported two benefits:
