Case study: Customer Engagement Programme

Background to the partnership
Client Engagement Programme
We secured a competitive tender with an international financial institution because of our extensive expertise in designing Relationship Manager learning programmes and our proven track record of successful collaborations with multilateral development banks.
The Requirement
Our client identified the need to revitalise their existing client engagement programme while also developing a more advanced curriculum tailored to senior-level relationship management.
Our Solution
This initiative was driven by a shifting competitive landscape, where commercial banks and other development banks were broadening their reach, creating a crowded market. Our client needed to differentiate themselves by equipping their teams with advanced skills in client engagement and relationship management to maintain their competitive edge.
The partnership with our client began with a consultancy phase designed to uncover key challenges and develop a targeted solution.
This initial phase included:
Stakeholder Interviews
To understand the needs and goals of the programme.
Programme Recommendations
Proposing a refreshed design for the existing programme.
Co-development
Collaborating with our client to finalise programme content and delivery approaches.
This thorough process resulted in the design and delivery of a tailored, multi-tiered learning journey. The programme now consists of three modules, customised to different career stages within the organisation, ensuring relevance and scalability.
This learning journey includes:
A refreshed introductory-level programme for early-career professionals.
Two additional modules tailored for mid-level and senior-level professionals, focusing on deepening relationship management expertise.
Practical components, including case studies, interactive sessions, and strategic frameworks, to ensure participants can apply their learning to real-world scenarios.
Results
Our client has expressed significant satisfaction with our partnership, praising the quality of the programme delivery and the depth of engagement throughout the process.
While measurable outcomes have not yet been captured, the positive feedback reflects the programme’s alignment with our client’s goals and their potential to drive long-term impact. As our partnership evolves, we plan to collaborate with our client to gather additional feedback and insights on the programme’s success.
This partnership demonstrates our ability to design and deliver tailored learning solutions that address critical challenges within global financial institutions. By combining deep industry expertise with a client-centric approach, we can empower global financial institutions to adapt and excel in an increasingly competitive environment.
