The client’s consulting sub-division consists mainly of consultants who are on the road for the majority of the week. In order to maximise impact and ensure all staff were included, they needed a solution that was flexible to different learning styles and individual’s limited availability.

Euromoney created a blended learning solution that included:

Online learning modules

Pre-work was managed via a web platform based on content researched and curated by Euromoney’s learning experts. Modules were short, accessible and easy-tonavigate.

Social platform

All participants were encouraged to comment, share and discuss experiences with each other. This interactivity improved engagement and created an open environment for the exchange of ideas.

Interactive webinars

A regular series of webinars allowed employees to participate in virtual classroom learning and interact with each other, facilitated by Euromoney’s expert trainers. These sessions helped with applying knowledge covered in the online learning modules. Individuals who were unable to attend in real-time, for whatever reason, could catch up by watching the recording. One size did not fit all; content was tailored accordingly for manager-and director-level employees.

Tailored video conferences

A summary of the key themes was presented and explored to structure individual and team action plans in a series of video conference sessions led by an experienced Euromoney trainer. The flexible structure of these sessions allowed all participants to take part in the discussion and collaborate to agree next steps.

Face-to-face, facilitated session

All employees and trainers finally met at the end of the first stage of the programme at a facilitated session attended by senior leadership. Content was based on the output from the previous webinar and video conference feedback. As a result of the interactive nature of the rest of the programme, by this point all participants had confidence in the safe, open environment created at the facilitated session.

Diagnostics

Elements of gamification were introduced to encourage engagement, including live stats and a leader board. The Learning & Development team were also able to access information on real-time usage data and to gather quantitative and qualitative feedback, as well as track attendance for CPD purposes.