Case Study
Building a culture of Transparency, Openness and Collaboration at a Global Financial Service Consultancy in North America
This case study focuses on one of our North American clients; a consulting firm with a global presence. The company has more than 3,800 employees providing consultancy and support in a range of markets and a wide variety of industries.
This training programme focused on a consulting sub-division of the group, which consists of 40 employees, most of whom are out of the office with clients based across the US for the majority of the week.
In February 2018, planning was underway for the consulting team’s annual meeting. A key strategic focus of the team is empowerment. Feedback from an engagement survey indicated employees felt they could speak to and be heard by their leaders, but they did not feel they could impact their client project outcomes.
As a result, the programme initially concentrated on empowering individuals to have more control of their own career development and work opportunities. However, it soon evolved, organically, into a broader definition of empowerment to include leadership as well as diversity and inclusion. Our client was looking to establish more than just a one-off training intervention. They were looking for a partner to accompany them on a journey to:
1. Empower all individuals in their team to:
- a. Create their own opportunities;
- b. Identify and seize the initiative; and
- c. Have the confidence to challenge
2. Encourage leadership to take a step back and create an open environment for reflection.
3. Embrace diversity in its broadest sense, and engender an environment where everyone feels included and safe to speak their mind.
They wanted to build a culture of transparency, openness and collaboration, which would benefit staff retention, improve client relationships and drive strategic growth and innovation.
I am immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished in partnership with Euromoney. It is rewarding to see the change that has happened in our business. Thank you for being part of this journey.
Our Solution
The client’s consulting sub-division consists mainly of consultants who are on the road for the majority of the week. In order to maximise impact and ensure all staff were included, they needed a solution that was flexible to different learning styles and individual’s limited availability.
Euromoney created a blended learning solution that included:
Online learning modules
Pre-work was managed via a web platform based on content researched and curated by Euromoney’s learning experts. Modules were short, accessible and easy-tonavigate.
Social platform
All participants were encouraged to comment, share and discuss experiences with each other. This interactivity improved engagement and created an open environment for the exchange of ideas.
Interactive webinars
A regular series of webinars allowed employees to participate in virtual classroom learning and interact with each other, facilitated by Euromoney’s expert trainers. These sessions helped with applying knowledge covered in the online learning modules. Individuals who were unable to attend in real-time, for whatever reason, could catch up by watching the recording. One size did not fit all; content was tailored accordingly for manager-and director-level employees.
Tailored video conferences
A summary of the key themes was presented and explored to structure individual and team action plans in a series of video conference sessions led by an experienced Euromoney trainer. The flexible structure of these sessions allowed all participants to take part in the discussion and collaborate to agree next steps.
Face-to-face, facilitated session
All employees and trainers finally met at the end of the first stage of the programme at a facilitated session attended by senior leadership. Content was based on the output from the previous webinar and video conference feedback. As a result of the interactive nature of the rest of the programme, by this point all participants had confidence in the safe, open environment created at the facilitated session.
Diagnostics
Elements of gamification were introduced to encourage engagement, including live stats and a leader board. The Learning & Development team were also able to access information on real-time usage data and to gather quantitative and qualitative feedback, as well as track attendance for CPD purposes.
The client’s consulting sub-division is clear that this programme is the start of a journey of evolution.
It is recognised across the business as a whole that it has had a huge impact and it is likely to result in a similar approach being adopted by other areas of the company.
Most significantly, the open and transparent culture that has started to develop resulted in honest and constructive feedback. This has formed the back bone of a group-wide action plan which engages all stakeholders and has full buy-in from all involved. Evidence of this commitment to change is demonstrated through a shift in tone and communication style from leadership and a willingness by employees to share issues and concerns.
Maximum engagement in the programme was achieved through offering flexibility and by tailoring the programme to meet the needs identified from broad stakeholder feedback (not just focusing on a top down approach). Euromoney’s innovative instructional design methods created a programme that delivered not only excellent applied skills training, but also played a significant part in setting the scene for long-lasting cultural change.
We look forward to continuing our partnership with the company and supporting them on this evolutionary journey.
If you have any questions about this case study, or interested in our Customised Programmes, please get in touch.