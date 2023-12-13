Our approach is always collaborative. We held a series of meetings between National Bank of Kenya’s internal subject matter experts and our expert trainers.

In these meetings we explored their training need, defined the desired outcomes and agreed the most viable learning approach, taking into account the learner experience, key deliverables and objectives. As a result, we designed a bespoke training proposition, tailored to the exact needs of the business.

It included frequent use of specific customer scenarios, case studies and expert guided role plays to give participants the opportunity to apply the theory they were learning to real-life challenges they face in the workplace.

The classroom-based programme was interactive, practical and memorable. Our expert trainer guided participants through skills and strategies for dealing with each stage of the relationship management cycle, based on our proprietary relationship management training model, CIRCLETM . As well as detailed course materials, participants were provided with a crib sheet that they continue to use on a daily basis to remind them of the skills learned on the course.

Over a two year period we trained 168 business development staff. The group consisted of a mix of branch managers, relationship managers and regional business heads from across the whole business (retail, corporate, Islamic banking

