March 2021

Banking
How Mustier lost the battle for UniCredit
Dominic O’Neill, March 01, 2021
Jean Pierre Mustier has spoken candidly with Euromoney throughout his five years of running UniCredit. Here is the inside story of how the first foreign chief executive of Italy’s international banking champion came close to continental leadership but left in acrimony – after clashing with the country’s financial establishment and with chairman-elect Pier Carlo Padoan.
Capital Markets
Dual-class shares: has the fight been lost?
Mark Baker, February 26, 2021
The link between share ownership and voting rights has been weakening for a long time. With dual-class share structures more popular than ever, is the struggle to resist their rise now over?
Treasury
Surging bitcoin lures corporate treasurers
Peter Lee, February 26, 2021
More companies are preparing to accept payment in crypto as the number of customers with digital wallets swells. But a confusing proliferation of payment methods means that innovation has made collecting payments harder, not easier.
