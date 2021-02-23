The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Macquarie, Texas and the complex business of electricity

By Chris Wright
February 23, 2021
Share

The Australian financial services company has announced a profit guidance upgrade prompted by a win from its commodities business thanks to the crisis in Texas. It’s a bad look, but it illustrates both a complex and flawed market, and a bank with a great eye for a niche.

Texas' Gas-Export Clampdown Shocks Market As Blackouts Drag On
Workers repair a power line in Austin, Texas. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Macquarie Group found itself on Monday in the somewhat indelicate position of providing a bountiful profit-forecast upgrade prompted by the extreme weather that has left millions of Texans freezing in the dark.

Having guided two weeks earlier for a decline in group net profit in the year to March 31, Macquarie instead revised its guidance to a 5% to 10% increase, all thanks to a boost from the commodity business that could be as much as A$270 million ($210 million).

The profits are in a business that specializes in getting gas and electricity from one part of the US to another, taking a commission on the price of the moment as it does so. This means Macquarie has benefited from the wild price spikes that have accompanied Texans being deprived of power, sometimes facing bills for thousands of dollars for the electricity they do manage to use.

However, it is a reach to blame Macquarie for any of this: insiders describe the bank as a cog in a complex machine and insist that Macquarie has nothing to do with setting prices.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Capital Markets AustraliaUnited StatesCapital MarketsCommoditiesMacquarie Group
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree