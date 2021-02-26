The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Banking and bitcoin: The return of the dinosaurs

By Peter Lee
February 26, 2021
Share

The dinosaurs of the banking world have recognised the threat from crypto. While there is no simple choice yet for fast and cheap cross-border payments, near instant domestic payments are the new reality.

Dinosaur-bank-atm-iStock-960x535.png
Photo: iStock

more on bitcoin
  • Elon-Musk-Tesla-Getty-960x535.png
    Treasury
    Surging bitcoin lures corporate treasurers
    Peter Lee, February 26, 2021
    More companies are preparing to accept payment in crypto as the number of customers with digital wallets swells. But a confusing proliferation of payment methods means that innovation has made collecting payments harder, not easier.

The dinosaurs of the banking world have seen the threat from crypto and plodded ahead of it. While there is no simple choice yet for fast and cheap cross-border payments – rather there remains an inherent tradeoff between speed and cost – near instant domestic payments are the new reality.

“The digital transformation has accelerated in the payments space as across every other banking service,” Shahrokh Moinian, head of wholesale payments in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at JPMorgan, tells Euromoney. “Corporate clients that were scrambling for liquidity last March and April looked anew at their own internal cash flow.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury FeaturesUnited StatesTreasuryPaymentsFintechBlockchainCryptocurrenciesBitcoinJPMorgan
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree