The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

DC Advisory growth shows resilience of mid-market M&A despite Covid crisis

Mid-market specialist DC Advisory has come a long way since its days as a unit of Close Brothers. UK chief executive Richard Madden reckons its acquisition by Daiwa and subsequent build-out of a more coherent international franchise has stood it in good stead.

By Mark Baker
February 18, 2021
Share
Richard-Madden-DC-Advisory-UK-960x535.png
Richard Madden, CEO of DC Advisory UK

Jump To

  • From Close to Daiwa

    • Richard Madden’s year has turned out better than he had dared to expect back in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. As the chief executive of DC Advisory UK, part of a global network of operations that form the corporate finance business of Japanese bank Daiwa, he had feared that Covid-19 would set back the deal-making environment far more than it has.

    But nearly one year after lockdowns became widespread in developed markets, he can look back on a period of rising revenue and decent deal flow.

    It is a picture shared throughout the DC Advisory franchise, the brand under which Daiwa unified all its M&A advisory teams in April 2019. The better coordination that came from that had an immediate effect.

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Capital Markets FeaturesWestern EuropeUnited StatesCapital MarketsCoronavirus
    Share
    Mark Baker
    Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree