DC Advisory growth shows resilience of mid-market M&A despite Covid crisis

Richard Madden’s year has turned out better than he had dared to expect back in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. As the chief executive of DC Advisory UK, part of a global network of operations that form the corporate finance business of Japanese bank Daiwa, he had feared that Covid-19 would set back the deal-making environment far more than it has.

But nearly one year after lockdowns became widespread in developed markets, he can look back on a period of rising revenue and decent deal flow.

It is a picture shared throughout the DC Advisory franchise, the brand under which Daiwa unified all its M&A advisory teams in April 2019. The better coordination that came from that had an immediate effect.