The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Asia trade finance bounces back

By Chris Wright
January 25, 2021
Share

Fourth-quarter numbers from Asia’s biggest trade finance banks suggest that business in the region has bounced back rapidly. Corporates have changed their approach to their manufacturing bases and supply chains, and have accelerated their use of technology. In the first of a two-part series, Euromoney finds there are lessons here for the rest of the world when the pandemic eventually eases.

containers-port-reuters-960.png

It is now roughly a year since most of us first heard of Covid-19. One year on, Asia is taking stock of the impact on cross-border trade, while the region’s bankers and corporates are digesting what they have learned along the way.

There are several lessons that are useful around the world: that resilience is just as important as efficiency; and that scraping every last dollar of savings is not as important as making sure you can continue to operate under stress. Turning digital is not only useful but vital, and a thorough supply-chain financing programme is essential if you want your suppliers to survive a shock like this intact.

Jump To

  • MAS: The regulator’s view on trade

    • One of the most surprising lessons, however, is how remarkably quickly Asia trade has bounced back. Industry data suggests that Asia bottomed in the second and third quarters of 2020, before reviving at a striking pace.

    HSBC’s


    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Treasury TreasuryFeaturesAsia PacificTrade FinanceCoronavirus
    Share
    Chris Wright
    Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree