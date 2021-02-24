The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Egypt’s Banque du Caire eyes slimmed-down IPO post-Covid

Banque du Caire was on the cusp of completing a $500 million listing in London and Cairo last year when Covid hit. Its chairman Tarek Fayed meets Euromoney to talk about investing in people and digital – and why he still wants to complete a slimmed-down stock sale when conditions allow.

By Elliot Wilson
February 24, 2021
Banque-du-Caire-branch-Egypt-Reuters-960x535.png

Banque du Caire was so nearly there.

The Egyptian lender was on track to complete a $500 million initial public offering in the spring of 2020. Everything was in place. Its owner, state-owned lender Banque Misr, had committed to offloading up to 30% of the Cairo-based bank.

    • Underwriters HSBC and EFG Hermes had a slew of anchor investors, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, ready to buy up to $75 million worth of available stock.

    The IPO mattered on a number of levels. To the state, it would breathe new life into a privatization process that had been left to drift. It would also deepen liquidity on the Egyptian Exchange. A concurrent sale of global depositary receipts (GDRs) in London would encourage international investors to buy into a newly reenergized economy.

    Then Covid


    Elliot Wilson
    Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
