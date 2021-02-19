The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Spinning Ant’s IPO

By Elliot Wilson
February 19, 2021
Share

That China wants – needs – to put its own spin on the events surrounding Ant Group’s failed IPO last year is clear from recent leaks by mainland officials.

Elliot Wilson new Asia 1920x943.jpg

Journalists who know when a story has immediate and staying power often say it has ‘legs’. With that in mind, the decision in November by China to scrap the initial public offering of Ant Group is a tale that looks set to run and run.

The debate about the financial technology firm's Shanghai-Hong Kong listing, set to break all records until it was quashed at almost the last possible moment, was reignited on February 16.

That day, The Wall Street Journal cited a new reason the deal was scrapped: because of the political identities of some of the people who were set to profit from it most.

The story points to a central government investigation in the lead-up to the stock offering. Beneath a complex web of investment firms, the probe discovered a host of wealthy and well-connected tycoons.

Connections

Many were financially or personally connected to Jack Ma, the co-founder of Ant Group and Alibaba.

Some of the names were already known. Buyout firm Boyu Capital, an early investor in Ant, played a key role in its $14 billion private fundraising in 2018. One of its partners is Jiang Zhicheng, the grandson of former president Jiang Zemin, many of whose allies were purged in current leader Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive.

Others

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsChinaCapital MarketsAsia Pacific
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree