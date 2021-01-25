The challenge of sustainable supply-chain finance
Previously known as reverse factoring, sustainable supply-chain finance is one of the products currently generating the most interest among both banks and their corporate clients.
If the market for sustainable finance is ever to achieve true scale, it needs to crack the tough nut of sustainable trade finance solutions.
Supply-chain finance (SCF) allows large corporates to leverage their superior credit rating to provide working capital to suppliers via partner banks – a process that has been facilitated by the advent of an array of new cloud- and blockchain-based fintech platforms.