Trading through the pandemic

results Trade Finance Survey The survey is designed to give our readers valuable information on the global trade finance market and the opportunity to rank trade finance providers across a selection of categories and an overall global ranking of providers as rated by their clients.

Euromoney’s trade finance survey took place this year against a backdrop of extraordinary global turmoil with regard to the movement of both goods and people.

Many economies have spent the last 12 months lurching from lockdown to opening and then sharply back again; others have better controlled the virus, but only through draconian quarantine, test and trace and border controls.

And then, for the UK and Europe, there is Brexit.

A global pandemic has challenged banks to really step up this year and help their trade finance clients to navigate through uncharted territory.

The industry has largely achieved this successfully, and has continued to digitalize and innovate at the same time.