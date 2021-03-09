The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Quotes of the month

March 09, 2021
March 2021

“Investors are happy to give up corporate governance to be a follower of a Bezos or a Zuckerberg... They are like chicken-eating vegans”

Fraser Thorne, founder and chief executive of investment advisor Edison Group, warns about the cult of personality at some founder-led companies


“Banking is about managing risk, and managing risk can be painful, because you have to avoid taking the easy way out and leaving your successor to deal with the downsides”

Jean Pierre Mustier tells Euromoney about the challenges he faced as UniCredit’s CEO


“The future of providing payments services to corporate clients is platformization”

Shahrokh Moinian, head of wholesale payments in EMEA at JPMorgan, sees evolution in payments processing


“We were aiming for a dual listing in 2020. That remains very highly likely still”

Tarek Fayed, chairman and chief executive of Banque du Caire, is still aiming to take his bank public


“I noticed something is missing in my territory, Turkey, versus Asia. That is the entrepreneurial role of the state”

Zafer






