Treasury

Is it finally time for blockchain to transform trade finance?

By Chris Wright
January 29, 2021
For years, trade finance and cross-border payments have looked ripe for disruption by distributed-ledger technologies. Asia provides some firm examples of breakthroughs, but – in the second of a two-part series – Euromoney asks whether trade finance will always be just that little bit too complicated for the blockchain?

blockchain-handshake-istock-960x535.png
Source: iStock
Ever since distributed-ledger technologies and blockchain entered the industry lexicon about six years ago, it has been widely believed that trade finance ought to be an area where this technology should excel.

It is a field crying out for disruption, with far too much paper and labour-intensive back office work which ought, theoretically, to fit quite well with distributed-ledger technologies. “Traditionally, a shipment of oil from the Middle East to Asia has taken a week, while the document has taken three weeks,” says Raof Latiff, group head of digital at DBS Bank.

Tags

Treasury FeaturesAsia PacificTreasuryTrade FinanceCoronavirusFintechBlockchain
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
