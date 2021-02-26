The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Sovereign debt: Enabling Argentina

Given its reputation, it’s not surprising that Argentina’s bonds are pricing in a high chance of default in coming years. It’s a little harder to understand why the country’s creditors are enabling this.

By Rob Dwyer
February 26, 2021
Share
Argentina-protest-banner-Reuters-960x535.png

When Argentina defaults for the 10th time – in 2024 or thereabouts – there will be plenty of blame to go around. Most of the responsibility will surely be laid at the door of Martin Guzman, an academic campaigner for a new approach to renegotiating sovereign defaults and now economy minister of the perennially debt-stricken country.

Perhaps that will be unfair. Maybe blame would be better placed at the door of the IMF and the institutional investors who agreed the 2020 debt deal that enabled the government of Alberto Fernandez to return to Kirchner-era economic policies – with utterly predictable results.

“When trying to understand these type of governments, I always look at the people populating the key departments. It’s always the people – what are their motivations, their ideological biases. And if you look at the people, you have Matías Kulfas, Cecilia Todesca and Mercedes Marcó del Pont – all the people that were [formulating economic policies] under Cristina Kirchner are there now under Alberto Fernandez,” says one of the many economists, bankers and investors that preferred to speak anonymously to Euromoney for this story because of fears of damaging future business opportunities.

The


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Capital Markets FeaturesArgentinaCapital Markets
Share
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree