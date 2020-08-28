Euromoney
Brazil
LATEST ARTICLES
Opinion
Covid’s long Latin tail
August 28, 2020
Opinion
In XP vs Itaú, XP is an archetypal David
Rob Dwyer
,
July 01, 2020
Banking
Nubank growth hits another level as pandemic drives digital in Brazil
Rob Dwyer
,
June 29, 2020
Opinion
Pandemic hastens Brazil’s financial shift
May 21, 2020
Opinion
Brazil M&A: Auditors at the kitchen table?
May 21, 2020
Banking
Santander’s positivity is an outlier in Brazil
Rob Dwyer
,
May 06, 2020
Banking
Coronavirus and banking: Brazil finds diversions in concentration
Rob Dwyer
,
April 22, 2020
Banking
Defensive Banco do Brasil says firm well positioned for coming stress test
Rob Dwyer
,
April 15, 2020
Banking
Brazil banks ready for latest stress test
Rob Dwyer
,
April 01, 2020
Opinion
Coronavirus is particularly cruel to Brazil
Rob Dwyer
,
March 27, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Brazil: Covid-19’s waves begin to wash up on LatAm’s shores
Rob Dwyer
,
March 06, 2020
Banking
Brazil banking: Benchimol lifts XP’s star
Rob Dwyer
,
March 02, 2020
Banking
Rial’s promotion underlines Santander’s LatAm shift
Rob Dwyer
,
February 28, 2020
Opinion
XP’s Benchimol pushes for the top in Brazil
Rob Dwyer
,
February 13, 2020
Wealth
XP connects with Brazil’s wealthy
Rob Dwyer
,
February 06, 2020
Banking
Santander shifts its centre of gravity to Latin America
Rob Dwyer
,
February 05, 2020
Banking
Brazil’s biggest banks face cost-cutting challenge
Rob Dwyer
,
January 30, 2020
Opinion
Brazil: A self-reporting take on digital finance
Rob Dwyer
,
January 30, 2020
Banking
Class of 2019: Bradesco
January 09, 2020
Banking
Class of 2019: Itaú Unibanco
January 09, 2020
Investors buy into XP Investimentos’ growth story
Rob Dwyer
,
December 17, 2019
Opinion
Brazilian banking: Caution, unprecedented forces at work
Rob Dwyer
,
December 12, 2019
Opinion
Brazil’s new FX low is not the financial record to watch
Rob Dwyer
,
November 20, 2019
Banking
What’s behind UBS’s joint venture with Banco do Brasil?
Rob Dwyer
,
November 13, 2019
Banking
Q3 earnings results show credit risk appetite among Brazil’s banks
Rob Dwyer
,
November 11, 2019
Fintech
Can credit pop Brazil’s fintechs?
Rob Dwyer
,
November 04, 2019
Opinion
Brazil passes Chilean-style pension reform as protests engulf Santiago
October 28, 2019
Opinion
Brazil: the pitch is on the crowded side
Rob Dwyer
,
October 22, 2019
Capital Markets
Brazilian FIG: wind has gone out of international sales
Rob Dwyer
,
October 22, 2019
ESG
Conservation finance: How to save the Amazon
Rob Dwyer
,
October 09, 2019
