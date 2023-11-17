Brazil’s digital banks pull ahead on credit growth
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
BANKING

Brazil’s digital banks pull ahead on credit growth

Rob Dwyer
November 17, 2023

Sector shows strong profit performance in the third quarter as asset quality improves.

Brazil flag, economic and financial indicators chart, exchange rate variation, stock market crisis
Photo: iStock

Some of Brazil’s digital retail banks are leading a new credit cycle in the country. They are posting strong results on the back of an increase in consumer credit exposure, even before the banking system has registered a pick-up in credit demand.

Data from the Brazilian central bank appears to show that retail non-performing loans (NPLs), which peaked in the first half of 2023, have now started to fall. Delinquencies are trending lower in the third quarter (down 10 basis points), but consumer credit demand is also still trending lower as loans to individuals decelerated by 189bp to 5.1% year on year in September 2023.

Banco-Inter-Joao-Vitor-Menin-smile-960.jpg
Joao Menin, Banco Inter

However, that hasn’t prevented some banks increasing both risk appetite and loan portfolios – and profits.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

BANKING BrazilBankingFintechLatin America and CaribbeanBanco Inter
Rob Dwyer head.jpg
Rob Dwyer
Latin America editor
Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.