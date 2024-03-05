Brazil’s digital banks come of age
BANKING

Brazil’s digital banks come of age

Brazil-real-currency-digital-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

The leading neobanks in Brazil seem to have hit their stride in terms of profitability just as some of the traditional banks have stumbled. Are these firms the future of Brazilian banking?

Rob Dwyer
March 05, 2024

A year ago, the return on equity of Brazilian digital lender Nubank was zero (or 0.001% to be precise). Today, it is 23%.

Similarly,

Rob Dwyer head.jpg
Rob Dwyer
Latin America editor
Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
