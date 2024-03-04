Banco Pan’s CEO sees profitability doubling in two years

Carlos Eduardo Guimarães, chief executive of Banco Pan, is confident that the spike in delinquencies at the lender that was caused by what he calls a “mini bomb” in Brazil’s credit market, has now been absorbed.

“The government injected a lot of money into individuals, and they didn’t have anything to spend their money on, so delinquency rates at the beginning of 2021 were at an all-time low,” he tells Euromoney. “Then inflation rocketed and people were spending heavily after all that time stuck at home; the government removed its cash injection; and on top of that, there were many banks offering credit to those individuals. Many of them didn’t know how to deal with these credit offers.”

We want to increase our personal loans portfolio – it’s a high margin business. Only 4% of our loan portfolio is unsecured Carlos Eduardo Guimarães, Banco Pan

Pan saw its non-performing loans begin to rise from the second quarter of 2022, then increase quite sharply from 6.7% in that quarter to a peak of 8% a year later, before beginning to trend down.