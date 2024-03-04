Banco Pan’s CEO sees profitability doubling in two years
BANKING

Banco Pan’s CEO sees profitability doubling in two years

Rob Dwyer
March 04, 2024

Chief executive Carlos Eduardo Guimarães says that he expects the bank’s return on equity to double to between 20% and 22% in the next two years.

Carlos-Eduardo-Guimaraes-Banco-Psn-960.jpg

Carlos Eduardo Guimarães, chief executive of Banco Pan, is confident that the spike in delinquencies at the lender that was caused by what he calls a “mini bomb” in Brazil’s credit market, has now been absorbed.

“The government injected a lot of money into individuals, and they didn’t have anything to spend their money on, so delinquency rates at the beginning of 2021 were at an all-time low,” he tells Euromoney. “Then inflation rocketed and people were spending heavily after all that time stuck at home; the government removed its cash injection; and on top of that, there were many banks offering credit to those individuals. Many of them didn’t know how to deal with these credit offers.”

We want to increase our personal loans portfolio – it’s a high margin business. Only 4% of our loan portfolio is unsecured
Carlos Eduardo Guimarães, Banco Pan

Pan saw its non-performing loans begin to rise from the second quarter of 2022, then increase quite sharply from 6.7% in that quarter to a peak of 8% a year later, before beginning to trend down.


Rob Dwyer head.jpg
Rob Dwyer
Latin America editor
Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
