Inter’s CFO says cost control boosted RoE by 800bp in 2023

Santiago Stel, chief financial officer at Brazilian digital bank Inter, believes that several factors have contributed to the bank’s addition of around two percentage points of extra return on equity consistently during the four quarters of last year.

“But the most meaningful – or the most visible – was on the cost side,” he tells Euromoney. “The efficiency ratio moved the most. We were at 70% and now we’re at 50%. Half of the progress that we want to do in five years was done in year one. We kept costs flat – the total for January 2023 and 2024 is exactly the same – and we grew revenues by 40%. So there was a big increase in operational leverage. Now in 2024, the driver will be a combination of many factors and not so much focus on one; and we think the efficiency ratio will be around 40% at the end of 2024.”

Digital banking models are no longer a promise, they’re a reality Santiago Stel, Inter

Stel says that the bank’s cost control has created an inflection point in terms of profitability and he believes the momentum that Inter and other digital banks are showing with regards to RoE contrasts with the traditional large banks in Brazil.

“Digital