Regional Awards for Excellence 2016: Middle East
|
|Best bank in the Middle East
|Emirates NBD
|Best investment bank in the Middle East
|HSBC
|Best digital bank in the Middle East
|Emirates NBD
|Best bank for financing in the Middle East
|Citi
|Best bank for advisory in the Middle East
|Barclays
|Best bank for markets in the Middle East
|National Bank of Abu Dhabi
|Best bank for transaction services in the Middle East
|Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
|Best bank for wealth management in the Middle East
|Audi Private Bank
|Best bank for CSR in the Middle East
|Arab African International Bank
|Best bank for SMEs
|Bank of Alexandria
|Best bank transformation
|Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait