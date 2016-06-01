The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Regional Awards for Excellence 2016: Middle East

June 01, 2016
Best bank in the Middle East Emirates NBD
Best investment bank in the Middle East HSBC 
Best digital bank in the Middle East Emirates NBD
Best bank for financing in the Middle East Citi
Best bank for advisory in the Middle East Barclays
Best bank for markets in the Middle East National Bank of Abu Dhabi
Best bank for transaction services in the Middle East Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 
Best bank for wealth management in the Middle East Audi Private Bank 
Best bank for CSR in the Middle East Arab African International Bank
Best bank for SMEs Bank of Alexandria
Best bank transformation Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

