Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Malaysia's best for discretionary portfolio management: Maybank Private

Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Malaysia’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Maybank Private

March 31, 2025
March 28, 2025

Maybank Private has a strong industry leadership in product innovation, wealth management and investment solutions, as well as a commitment to delivering tailored financial strategies that drive client outcomes.

Maybank Private became the first Malaysian bank to launch a global multi-asset CIO fund in partnership with Fidelity. Successfully introduced in Singapore (May 2024) and Malaysia (November 2024), the fund generated RM70 million ($15.8 million) in sales in Malaysia and S$100 million ($74.8 million) in Singapore, achieving a 17% return against a 7% benchmark. Additionally, Maybank launched Malaysia’s first Islamic auto-call multi-stock structure, marking a milestone in structured product innovation.

Recognising the need for hyper-customised investment strategies, Maybank Private launched a discretionary portfolio mandate with Arabesque, targeting absolute returns of 7% to 10% annually while maintaining volatility below 20%. The introduction of a Lombard financing variant further enables clients to leverage strategic assets, optimising portfolio growth and diversification.

With a commitment to digital transformation, innovative financial solutions and robust investment performance, Maybank Private continues to set new benchmarks, reinforcing its position as Malaysia’s premier private bank.

