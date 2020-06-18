Euromoney
Real Estate
LATEST ARTICLES
Opinion
Bricks and mortar retail is living on borrowed time
Louise Bowman
,
June 18, 2020
Capital Markets
In C-Reits, China sees chance to steady the ship
Elliot Wilson
,
May 27, 2020
Mindspace aims to prove that India’s Reits market is no one-hit wonder
Elliot Wilson
,
January 12, 2020
Surveys
Real Estate Survey 2019: Results Index
September 09, 2019
Surveys
Euromoney Real Estate Survey 2019 Press Release
September 09, 2019
Capital Markets
Reit mergers gather pace in Singapore
Chris Wright
,
May 20, 2019
Capital Markets
India: Blackstone set to IPO inaugural $1 billion Reit before March
Elliot Wilson
,
January 28, 2019
Capital Markets
India real estate debate: India’s real estate market comes of age
Elliot Wilson
,
January 08, 2019
Opinion
Will the next housing crisis be climate-related?
Helen Avery
,
November 26, 2018
Capital Markets
Calling the top for real estate?
Louise Bowman
,
September 21, 2018
Surveys
Real Estate Survey 2018: Results index
September 04, 2018
Direct lenders target real estate opportunity
Louise Bowman
,
July 10, 2018
Opinion
Asset allocation: Conviction confliction
December 01, 2017
Real estate: Brookfield bets on bricks and mortar
Ben Edwards
,
September 28, 2017
Real estate: Can the high street survive this low?
Ben Edwards
,
September 27, 2017
Surveys
Real Estate Survey 2017: Results Index
September 19, 2017
Surveys
Real Estate Survey 2017: Press release
September 19, 2017
Opinion
Disquiet at UK local authorities’ growing real-estate exposure
Louise Bowman
,
July 11, 2017
Capital Markets
Real Estate Survey 2016: Brexit – mortal blow for bricks and mortar?
Ben Edwards
,
September 09, 2016
Awards
Regional Awards for Excellence 2016: Middle East
June 01, 2016
Surveys
Real Estate Survey 2015: Press release
September 07, 2015
Lehman, Goldman pair for Hong Kong option
Rachel Wolcott
,
May 27, 2008
Credit Suisse plans $2.5 billion global property fund
May 23, 2007
Liquid Real Estate launch issue
February 28, 2007
Banking
Credit Suisse develops new property derivatives
Kathryn Tully
,
March 31, 2006
Banking
Chau Ma Yu
Peter Koh
,
March 01, 2004
