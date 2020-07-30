Euromoney
India
LATEST ARTICLES
Opinion
India: End of an era as Aditya Puri sells down at HDFC
July 30, 2020
Opinion
The pitfalls of India's JAM
Kanika Saigal
,
May 11, 2020
Treasury
Coronavirus: What corporate treasurers need from their banks
Kanika Saigal
,
April 02, 2020
Mindspace aims to prove that India’s Reits market is no one-hit wonder
Elliot Wilson
,
January 12, 2020
Opinion
India reverses course on Essar Steel decision
November 15, 2019
Capital Markets
Lowy warns on India ‘financing catastrophe’
Chris Wright
,
November 11, 2019
ESG
Finance for a farming revolution
Helen Avery
,
October 08, 2019
Capital Markets
Why India is as risky as it ever was
Chris Wright
,
September 18, 2019
Opinion
India: Assessing Arun Jaitley’s legacy
August 27, 2019
Capital Markets
Why India’s Essar decision could kill the distressed debt market before it starts
Chris Wright
,
July 19, 2019
Opinion
Is State Bank of India a tougher gig than the World Bank?
July 16, 2019
Banking
Uday Kotak: Finance is the catalyst
Chris Wright
,
May 09, 2019
Capital Markets
Raghuram Rajan: Working on thin files
Chris Wright
,
May 09, 2019
Opinion
Payments: India’s cash conundrum
March 13, 2019
Capital Markets
India: Blackstone set to IPO inaugural $1 billion Reit before March
Elliot Wilson
,
January 28, 2019
Capital Markets
India real estate debate: India’s real estate market comes of age
Elliot Wilson
,
January 08, 2019
Opinion
India banking: The power of the micro
October 09, 2018
Banking
Kumar says India's state-bank reform will bear fruit this year
Chris Wright
,
May 29, 2018
Opinion
Give the Reserve Bank the keys after PNB fraud
Chris Wright
,
April 09, 2018
Fintech
Ripple India tries to ignore the noise
Chris Wright
,
March 06, 2018
ESG
Grameen Capital to be part of conscience-capitalism ecosystem
Chris Wright
,
January 13, 2018
Banking
Alternative awards of the year 2017
December 21, 2017
Banking
New SBI chairman wants financial strength above all else
Chris Wright
,
December 21, 2017
Treasury
NPCI: The backbone to India’s payments revolution
Chris Wright
,
December 06, 2017
Opinion
China v India in Reliance Communications spat
Chris Wright
,
December 04, 2017
Banking
India recaps public sector banks
Chris Wright
,
November 29, 2017
Fintech
How Paytm went big on Indian demonetization
Chris Wright
,
November 29, 2017
Surveys
Cash management: Asia sets the gold standard in digital
Kimberley Long
,
October 11, 2017
Awards
Asia's best bank for CSR 2017: State Bank of India
July 13, 2017
Surveys
ECR survey results Q2 2017: Russia, India, rest of Asia back on radar; Portugal most improved
Jeremy Weltman
,
July 07, 2017
Load More
