Saudi Arabia
LATEST ARTICLES
Capital Markets
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 faces its biggest test
Virginia Furness
,
March 24, 2020
Opinion
Oil vs coronavirus: How will Gulf economies fare?
Virginia Furness
,
March 13, 2020
Fintech
Cashless Kingdom: Saudi approves new e-wallet operator
Virginia Furness
,
November 22, 2019
Opinion
Calling all women and children: Aramco widens net in bid to secure valuation
Virginia Furness
,
November 06, 2019
Opinion
ESG: Putting your money where your mouth is
Virginia Furness
,
October 02, 2019
Banking
Saudi Arabia considers three new banking licences
Virginia Furness
,
September 19, 2019
Capital Markets
Market reform, Aramco IPO in focus as Saudi seeks to reassure investors
September 18, 2019
Opinion
Saudi Aramco and the risk of inflation
April 23, 2019
Opinion
Macaskill on markets: Saudi Arabia – The tricky business of ethics
Jon Macaskill
,
October 31, 2018
Opinion
Sideways: Ken Moelis – Ken of Arabia sticks to one costume
Jon Macaskill
,
October 31, 2018
Opinion
Banking: Can nothing hurt Saudi sentiment?
October 30, 2018
Capital Markets
Outlook darkens for the Gulf’s competing powers
Olivier Holmey
,
September 21, 2018
Opinion
Macaskill on markets: False valuations threaten deal fees
Jon Macaskill
,
August 31, 2018
Opinion
Saudi Arabia gets MSCI recognition
Olivier Holmey
,
July 17, 2018
Capital Markets
Will a skills shortage cloud Saudi Vision 2030?
Olivier Holmey
,
May 30, 2018
Awards
Regional Awards for Excellence 2016: Middle East
June 01, 2016
Banking
The richest man in the world
May 01, 1983
