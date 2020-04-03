Euromoney
Egypt
LATEST ARTICLES
Banking
Lessons from a revolution: Egypt’s CIB ready to fight Covid-19
Virginia Furness
,
April 03, 2020
Capital Markets
Rameda to breathe life into Egyptian IPO market
Virginia Furness
,
November 15, 2019
Egypt hopes to secure new IMF agreement by March, says finance minister
Virginia Furness
,
October 25, 2019
Awards
Middle East's best bank for corporate responsibility 2019: Commercial International Bank
June 26, 2019
Banking
Egypt’s CIB looks to east Africa for growth
Olivier Holmey
,
April 25, 2019
Banking
The renaissance of Egyptian investment banking
Olivier Holmey
,
October 05, 2018
Banking
Central bank drives lending bonanza for Egypt's SMEs
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
October 02, 2018
Fintech
Egypt seeks financial inclusion with a digital revolution
October 06, 2017
Capital Markets
Egypt's El-Garhy seeks stability in reform
Eric Ellis
,
September 28, 2017
Awards
Regional Awards for Excellence 2016: Middle East
June 01, 2016
