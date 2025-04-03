Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Philippines’ best for UHNW – Metrobank

Metrobank continues to redefine financial services for ultra-high net-worth (UHNW) clients, providing tailored wealth management, succession planning and investment advisory solutions.

With a team of 29 relationship managers and a specialised back-office support team, Metrobank offers a highly curated banking experience.

Through close collaboration with the Metrobank Trust Banking Group, clients gain access to estate planning, life insurance trusts and multi-generational wealth structures. Investment counsellors provide customised portfolio recommendations, adapting to market shifts with balanced allocations between fixed income and equities.

Beyond traditional wealth management, Metrobank offers comprehensive succession planning services, assisting families with global real estate financing, secondary citizenship, tax consultations and company valuations. The bank also conducts financial education programmes for next-generation wealth holders, ensuring smooth wealth transitions and fostering financial literacy.

Metrobank Private Wealth goes beyond banking, offering concierge-style services such as medical assistance, exclusive investment briefings and alternative asset discussions. In 2024, Metrobank hosted a series of lectures on rare art, precious metals and secondary citizenship investments, catering to the evolving interests of its clientele.