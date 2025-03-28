Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Switzerland’s best wealth manager – Novum Capital Partners

Novum Capital Partners has swiftly emerged as a dynamic player in the Swiss wealth management sector, distinguished by specialised service and a sophisticated approach tailored to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families.

The firm has rapidly expanded its footprint in the wealth management sector, quadrupling its market share from 0.8% to 3.88% over four years, with a clear trajectory toward 4% by 2025. This growth is anchored in a 50% surge in assets under management to $5.58 billion in 2024, with Novum’s focus on highly tailored solutions for UHNW families solidifying its niche in a competitive landscape.

The firm embraces a specialised service model featuring a one-to-one employee-to-client ratio, enabling deep customisation across 14 jurisdictions. A team of industry veterans – led by seven partners with decades of global finance experience – combines expertise in equities, fixed income and alternative assets to build diversified portfolios.

This structure supports cross-border complexity, blending international perspective with localised insights to address multi-generational wealth needs, from tax structuring to financing luxury assets like art and yachts.

Novum’s core offerings, including discretionary portfolio management and advisory mandates, emphasise access to exclusive institutional-grade opportunities. Clients benefit from co-investments in private equity, hedge funds and venture capital, often securing preferential terms unavailable to smaller investors.

The firm’s alternatives platform employs rigorous due diligence, partnering with top-tier managers to balance alpha generation and risk mitigation. This approach has driven resilience in client portfolios, particularly amid volatile markets.

Transparency remains a pillar of the firm’s strategy, supported by custom digital reporting tools that provide granular insights into asset allocation and performance. Clients receive tailored dashboards, quarterly reviews and adjustable reporting frequencies, all enhanced by recent digital integrations to streamline engagement. Such tools not only foster trust but also empower UHNW families to align decisions with long-term objectives.